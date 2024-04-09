Focus Bulletin released this Tuesday (April 9) by the Central Bank also estimates an increase in GDP growth

O Focus Bulletin released this Tuesday (April 9, 2024) by B.C. (Central Bank) with market expectations for the Brazilian economy kept the Selic, the basic interest rate, unchanged at 9%. The report presents the balance of the last 4 weeks, a period in which the rate remained unchanged. .

The market also projects a slight positive variation in the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) – which rose from 3.75% last week to 3.76% now – and the total GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which rose from 1.89% to 1.9% in same period. Here's the complete of the bulletin (PDF – 769 kB)

The research also provides estimates for 2025. According to the bulletin, for next year, the Selic is expected to be at 8.5%, the same projection as the previous week. For 2026, the expectation is that the interest rate will also remain at 8.5%.

Expectations for the dollar have also remained unchanged since last week, when the last bulletin was released: R$4.95. 4 weeks ago, market expectations were R$4.93.

Since 2000, Focus has summarized statistical estimates from analysts consulted by the BC. It is possible to get to know the institutions here. The report is normally published on Mondays. Due to the BC public employee strike on January 11, the release of some financial reports changed dates.