Government expects a cut of 0.5 percentage points, with a rate of 13.25%; Focus Bulletin missed projections in 16 of the last 21 years

The financial market maintained this Monday (July 31, 2023) the estimate that the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) will reduce the basic interest rate from 13.75% to 13.5%. The committee will meet next Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) to decide the future of Selic. O Power360 had already advanced the market forecast in a survey published last Sunday (30.jul).

The projection for this Monday was released by the Focus Bulletin. read here the complete survey (765 KB).

By the end of the year, the Focus Bulletin projects that the Selic will be at 12%. For next year, the estimate dropped from 9.5% to 9.25% per annum.

According to survey of Power360the financial market economists interviewed by the BC for the preparation of Focus were wrong in the estimates for the basic interest rate in 16 of the last 21 years.

The digital newspaper considered the reports released from 2002 to 2022. The documents with wrong projections were those whose minimum and maximum estimate range did not incorporate the official result at the end of the year.

Other indicators

This Monday, analysts reduced their projections for inflation again, this time from 4.90% to 4.84%. Despite the drop, the level remains above the ceiling of this year’s inflation target, which is 3.25% (with a tolerance range of 1.75% to 4.75%).

Economists maintained the same projections of the previous week for GDP (Gross Domestic Product), at 2.24% and reduced the median of projections for the commercial dollar from R$ 4.97 to R$ 4.91.