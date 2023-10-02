Focus states that the IPCA will be 4.86%, while the GDP will be 2.92%; forecast is that Selic will close the year at 11.75%

Financial market economists maintained the 2023 inflation estimate at 4.86%. The expected level for this year is still above the CMN target ceiling of 3.25% with tolerance to reach 4.75%. The estimate appears in the Focus Bulletin this Monday (2.Oct.2023), released by B.C. (Central bank). Here’s the complete (PDF – 771 kB).

Financial consultants also maintained the projection of Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2023 at 2.92%. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadlast month projected 3% growth for the economy in 2023.

Experts maintained the Selic at 11.75%. For 2024, the base rate estimate also remained stable, at 9% per year. For 2025 and 2026, the forecast is 8.5%.

As for the exchange rate, analysts’ expectations for the dollar exchange rate in 2023 remained at R$4.95 this week. For 2024 and 2025, the forecast is that the dollar will remain at R$5.02 and R$5.10, respectively.

The Focus report is published on Mondays and summarizes since 2000 the statistical estimates of analysts consulted by the BC. It is possible to get to know the institutions here.