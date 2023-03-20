Decreases were 0.01 percentage points; market signals stability in indicator projections

The financial market lowered the inflation projection for 2023 to 5.95%. The projection returned to stability after rising 0.06 percentage points in the last week.

O BC (Central Bank) released the Focus Bulletin this Monday (20.Mar.2023). Here’s the full of the document (802 KB).

The BC report is published on Mondays and summarizes, since 2000, the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the monetary authority. It is possible to know the institutions that are most successful here.

In 2020, the CMN (National Monetary Council) defined the inflation target for 2023 and set the value at 3.25%, maintaining a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points, up or down. The goal became central with the federal government’s criticism of BC president Roberto Campos Neto.

In the Focus Bulletin published this Monday (March 20), the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) projection for 2023 also showed stability. It went from 0.89% to 0.88%. For 2024, the estimate dropped to 1.47%.

Market operators also did not alter the projections for the Selic, the basic interest rate, and for the dollar. They are at 12.75% and R$5.25, respectively. The numbers have been stable for over 5 weeks.