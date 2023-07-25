Median of projections was 4.95% in the previous week; level is still above the target ceiling

The financial market reduced the projection for inflation in Brazil in 2023. The expected annual rate for this year went from 4.95% to 4.90%. O BC (Central Bank) released the Focus Bulletin this Tuesday (July 25, 2023). Here’s the full of the report (559 KB).

Despite the drop in the median estimates, the level is still above the ceiling of this year’s inflation target, which is 3.25% (with a tolerance range of 1.75% to 4.75%).

For 2024, the market started to estimate the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) at +3.90% compared to 3.92% in the previous week.

Analysts have not changed the projections for the basic rate, the Selic, and for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for 2023 and 2024.

Economists reduced the median projection for the commercial dollar from R$5 to R$4.97. On Monday (July 24, 2023), the US currency ended the day at BRL 4.73, the lowest value since April 2022.