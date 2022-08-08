This is the 6th consecutive drop projected by the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin; for 2023, IPCA should be 5.36%

The financial market lowered its estimate of inflation to 7.11%, from 7.15%. It is the 6th consecutive drop projected by the BC (Central Bank) Focus Bulletin. The inflation target for 2022 is 3.5%, but it will not be met, according to the BC itself.

For next year, analysts project that the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) will be 5.36%. Last week, the estimate for 2023 was 5.33%. The target for next year is 3.25%, with a maximum range of 4.75%.

The report was released this Monday (8.Aug.2022) by BC. Here’s the full bulletin (634 KB).

The report is published on Mondays and summarizes the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the BC since 2000. It is possible to know the institutions that hit the most here.

It is also the 6th consecutive week that economists have increased their forecast for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth for 2022. It rose from 1.97% to 1.98%. For 2023, the market maintained its estimate at 0.40%.

Market analysts did not change the percentage expected for the basic interest rate, the Selic, in 2022. Interest should be 13.75% per year. They also maintained the index projection for 2023: 11%.

The Selic forecast for this year is the same as determined by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) last week (Aug 3, 2022). As a result, interest rates are at the highest level since January 2017. The expectation is that the collegiate will raise the Selic to 14% in September.

The exchange rate projection remained at R$ 5.20, both for 2022 and 2023.