On the wall in Jeddah, on the wall in Melbourne qualifying, a start to the season marked by mediocrity while the teammate makes the Williams march. After a positive central part of 2021, Nicholas Latifi is back in the crosshairs of critics, and having unleashed the events of Yas Marina, decisive for the award of the last World Cup, was his only salient moment in recent months. Moreover, he would have gladly done without it, since he went to the wall even in that case. Several sources have put the Canadian on the grill: according to the latter Latifi would risk do not close the season or to ‘get by’ until the end of the year, when then he should give up his job despite the precious financial contribution of his father Michael, who has invested tens of millions of euros in Williams.

The shadow of Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries hangs over Latifi. But he proved calm, at least in words: “You shouldn’t pay attention to everything that is written about me“, He told al Journal de Montreal. “I am not the only one being treated this way, but I realize that my results are not satisfactory: I have to do more. It’s a question of trust, I’m convinced I can drive as fast as Alexander Albon, who had a shorter learning curve with the new car.“.