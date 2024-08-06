While the announcement of Nico Williams, who will not join the club and will remain in Bilbao, is a hard blow for FC Barcelona, ​​the Catalan club has turned Federico Chiesa in his new priority on the wings. Unwanted at Juventus, the player who arrived for 45 million euros was excluded from the group and offered to several European clubs, according to SPORT, including the Blaugrana.

A connection that could have been made last summer, but ultimately did not happen. Today things have changed and with the expected arrival of Dani Olmo, Barcelona is betting on a more lively player who is good in one-on-one situations. I am not sure that the profile of the winner of Euro 2021 with Italy corresponds to this description, but the file remains feasible.

A torn cruciate ligament kept him off the pitch for ten months and the full-back has not been the same since. More frequently injured, less acutely, this injury, a nightmare for all sportsmen, spares no one, and Federico Chiesa is no exception.

Juventus are willing to sell their player for less than 20 million euros to save the salary of the player who has a contract until 2025. The latter will have to make a financial effort if he wants to join Hansi Flick’s squad.