The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, assessed that the financial market in Brazil has become less fearful in the event of a change of government as a result of the October election. The statement was given to the program “GloboNews Míriam Leitão”, recorded on the afternoon of this Monday, 14, and shown at the end of the night.

The comment was made in response to a question by the journalist about the favoritism of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the electoral race for the Planalto.

“In terms of market prices, what has happened more recently is the elimination of several prices that show the risk of passing from one government to another. More recently, when you look at these prices, we see that they have softened. They dropped a little. It means that the market has become less afraid of passing from one government to another,” he said. “This is what we can interpret. Because probably a government that posed a tail risk of more extreme measures is moving to the center. This is our interpretation of what we capture in market prices.”

Campos Neto considered, however, that “many things will happen throughout the election year” and that the municipality is prepared for an eventual scenario of volatility in Brazilian assets due to this process. “It’s part of the BC to discuss this,” he said.

The BC president also commented that, despite the electoral uncertainties, there are foreign resources entering Brazil and that, therefore, the real has today the best performance in the calculation in 12 months.

When commenting on the BC’s autonomy, Campos Neto reinforced that it was a gain of the country’s current management that will last for the next governments. “The Central Bank gained the position of autonomy precisely to have independence between the political cycle and the monetary policy cycles. It is not up to comment on what each candidate (for the presidency) would be,” he said. “It is important to recognize that institutional gain has been made in this government.”

Campos Neto also stated that he will stay until the end of the BC president’s term, which runs until December 31, 2024.

fuels

The president of the Central Bank reinforced the autarchy’s message that a proposal that lowers fuel taxes without a collection counterpart could lead to a worsening of the structural scenario, even having a short-term effect of lowering inflation.

“Some people were raising the hypothesis that the Central Bank may behave differently because there will be a PEC that will make the price of gasoline fall in the short term”, he said. “No, it’s not like that. We look much more at the structural scenario than at the short term (…) So what we meant is in these short-term price declines due to tax incentives, when we take all the variables, everything that enters as a factor determinant, we meant that, on average, this worsens the inflation scenario structurally speaking.” The statement reinforces the content of the Copom minutes.

Combating Inflation

The BC president stressed that the fight against inflation is the main mission of the autarchy and that restrictive monetary policy is the best way to achieve this objective. “If inflation gets out of control and discourages, all the rest of the macroeconomic variables get disorganized very quickly. And as Brazil has a very vivid inflationary memory, disorganization is much more accelerated,” he said. “We understand that there is a window of action (against inflation), and we will act. We have adopted strong language in this regard. We understand that the instrument we have is efficient and we are going to use it.”

Campos Neto attributed part of the current moment to the scenario of strong global injection of resources as a reaction to the pandemic. At the time, a great depression was expected, but what came was a recession. Thus, according to the BC president, loose monetary policy caused consumption of goods to be much higher than expected, increased pressure on energy demand in the midst of a green transition scenario and put pressure on inflation.

“In Brazil, we identified that (inflation) was much more a problem of demand than of supply. We act as quickly as possible. When we look today at what it needs to fight inflation, it needs to have a restrictive interest rate,” he said. “When we estimate the neutral interest rate in several countries and see what Brazil and others have done so far, obviously Brazil is in a more restrictive field, which means that it started ahead in this process.”

Investors and growth

Fears about the long-term fiscal balance are associated with investors’ doubts about Brazil’s long-term growth power, Campos Neto said on the GloboNews Miriam Leitão program.

“The question that needs to be answered is how to make Brazil structurally grow again. Growth comes from investment, which is linked to the very perception of growth”, analyzed Campos Neto. “The country needs a program that convinces investors that it will take Brazil back to growth. That’s the key factor, and that’s what’s behind the anxiety about long-term fiscal balance.”

According to Campos Neto, investors expected, in the past, that Brazil’s structural growth would be much higher than it is today. “Interestingly, back then, part of the reasons identified as detracting from growth have been addressed in recent years, such as Social Security, volume of subsidized credit, labor reform and a very important part of Sanitation.”

Environment

In an interview with the program “GloboNews Míriam Leitão”, Roberto Campos Neto praised the autarchy’s agenda in the environmental area. In his assessment, the set of measures is at the forefront of what is being done in the world.

“We have made a green agenda that has even been awarded. We have been looking at sustainable funding from bank balance sheets,” she said. “We want to create a carbon market in Brazil. We think that Brazil needs to have a Brazilian taxonomy, which is a set of rules. And we think that we can contribute a lot to the pricing of these climate assets and that Brazil has a lot to gain from that.”

pix

Regarding the recent Pix leaks, Campos Neto said that the BC opted for a line of “total transparency” of the problems. “So we’re going to let you know whenever there’s any kind of leak, even if the leak is small and the data isn’t relevant,” he said. “We do not want to trivialize data leakage, we are going to improve the system so that there are no leaks.”

