Analysts increased from 4.94% to 5.01% the IPCA high estimate for next year; percentage is above the 2023 target

The financial market raised projections for official inflation, the basic rate, the Selic, and the 2023 dollar. Estimates for the main indicators increased after the transitional government presented the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that breaks the ceiling .

In this Monday’s Focus Bulletin (21.Nov.2022), the estimate for the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) for 2023 rose from 4.94% in the previous week to 5.01%. For 2022, it increased from 5.82% to 5.88%.

The projections are above the inflation targets established by the CMN (National Monetary Council) for 2022 (of 3.5%) and for 2023 (of 3.25%).

The BC report is published on Mondays and summarizes, since 2000, the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the BC (Central Bank). It is possible to know the institutions that are most successful here🇧🇷 Here’s the full of the report (768 KB).

The market also increased the projection for interest rates in Brazil next year. The expected rate increased from 11.25% to 11.50%. There was no change in the Selic estimate for this year, remaining at 13.75% per year.

Analysts also raised the estimate for the commercial dollar for the end of 2023. It went from R$5.20 the previous week to R$5.24. It also raised the outlook for 2022: from BRL 5.20 to BRL 5.25.

Projections for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) indicate that Brazil will grow 2.80% in 2022 and 0.70% in 2023.