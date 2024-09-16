Estimates indicate GDP growth of 2.68% to 2.96% this year; dollar exchange rate should rise to R$5.4

The financial market increased its inflation projection from 4.3% to 4.35% in 2024. For 2025, the forecast for the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), a measure of Brazilian inflation, increased from 3.92% to 3.95%.

The projections are included in the Focus Bulletin, Central Bankreleased this Monday (16.Sep.2024). Here is the full of the report (PDF – 776 kB).

The estimate for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2024 increased from 2.68% to 2.96%. For 2025, the forecast remained the same as the previous week, at 1.9%.

Analysts consulted by the Central Bank increased the dollar exchange rate from R$5.35 to R$5.4. By 2025, the US currency is expected to rise to R$5.35.

Financial market analysts maintained their projection for the interest rate, the Selic, in 2024 at 11.25%. For next year, the forecast is for an increase from 10.25% to 10.50%.

WHAT IS FOCUS

THE report is released every Monday and summarizes the statistical projections of economists and market operators consulted by the Central Bank since 2000. It is possible to know the institutions that are most accurate here.