Analysts raised their estimate for the price index for the 16th consecutive week, according to the Central Bank.

The financial market has raised its estimate for 2022 inflation. Operators now project the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) at 7.89%. In the previous week, the projection was at 7.65%. 1 month ago, the estimate was 6.97%.

Here’s the entirety of the Focus Bulletin, released by the Central Bank (167 KB). The institution re-released the report last week after 1 month without publishing it because of the civil servants’ strike.

The estimate remains above the inflation target of 3.5%. Projections for next year’s inflation have also increased. Analysts project the IPCA at 4.10% in 2023. In the previous report, the estimate was 4.00%.

The estimate for GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) went from 0.65% last week to 0.70% this week. For 2023, the GDP projection remained the same as last week, at 1%.

Market operators maintained their projections for this year’s interest rates. The Selic rate is forecast at 13.25% for 2022. For 2022, the projection went from 9.00% to 9.25%. The estimate for the dollar this year remained the same as last week: R$ 5.00. For next year, the projection is for the dollar at R$ 5.04.