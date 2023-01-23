It is the 6th time in a row that analysts raise the projection for the price index; target is 3.25%

The financial market increased the projection for the 2023 IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) from 5.39% to 5.48%. This was the 6th week in a row that analysts have increased the estimate for the price index. The indicator measures the country’s official inflation.

In 2020, the CMN (National Monetary Council) defined the inflation target for 2023 and set the value at 3.25%, maintaining a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points, up or down.

THE BC (Central Bank) released the Focus Bulletin estimates this Monday (23.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the report (784 KB).

The document is published on Mondays and summarizes, since 2000, the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the monetary authority. It is possible to know the institutions that are most successful on here.

The estimate for GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) increased from 0.77% last week to 0.79% this week. For 2024, the growth projection of the Brazilian economy remained the same, at 1.50%.

Market operators also maintained their projections for this year’s interest rates. The Selic rate is forecast at 12.50% for 2023. Currently, the rate is at 13.75% per annum. The next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting will be held from January 31st to February 1st.

For 2024, the Selic projection was raised and is now estimated at 9.50%.

The estimate for this year’s dollar remained the same as the previous week: R$5.28. For next year, the projection is R$ 5.30.