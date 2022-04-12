by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The financial market has improved forecasts for the primary result of the federal government’s accounts and for gross debt in 2022, showed a Prisma Fiscal report released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Economy, with data collected until the 7th of December. April.

According to the document, which captures projections from market agents on public accounts, the expectation for the central government’s primary result this year was a deficit of 46.359 billion reais, compared to a deficit of 64.153 billion reais projected for the same period. in the March survey. In February, the estimate for the deficit was 74 billion reais.

Market projections for the primary result reflect an improvement in expectations for net government revenue this year, with an increase from 1.682 trillion reais in the previous report to 1.700 trillion reais in this month’s survey. There was a less intense increase in the estimate of total government expenditure, from 1.731 trillion reais to 1.744 trillion reais.

Analysts consulted by the ministry reduced the expectation for the general government’s gross debt in 2022 to 81.00% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to 82.70% in the February survey.

The fiscal estimates came better even after the cut of PIS/Cofins on fuels, the reduction of up to 25% of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) and the cut of import tariffs.

For 2023, market projections indicate a primary deficit of 33.738 billion reais in the central government, compared to 53 billion reais in the estimate provided by the previous report. Gross debt next year, according to forecasts, should be 83.95% of GDP, compared to 85.10% forecast last month.

Initially, the release of the report was scheduled by the Ministry of Economy for Thursday of this week, but the publication was brought forward by two days. The folder said it will check the reason for the change.

