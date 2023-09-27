President of the BC defends “soft landing” for inflation, by reducing it to a lower level “at the lowest cost to society”

The president of B.C. (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said that the financial market has been very wrong in its projections for Brazil’s economic growth in recent years. He assesses that the positive surprises for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) indicate that structural reforms have increased the country’s potential growth.

Campos Neto recalled analysts’ projections since 2020, the first year of the covid-19 pandemic. He included the year 2023 in the list of errors, which, according to him, there are predictions of at least 3% progress in economic activity.

“Economists have been more pessimistic about growth, which makes us think that there is something structural about growth, which is the cumulative effect of several reforms that have been made over the last few years and several governments that have started to have a positive impact. ”declared Campos Neto.

EMPLOYMENT TAX

The president of the BC declared that the job market is an issue “encouraging”. He said that the process of combating inflation was carried out by maintaining the unemployment rate at high levels and the expectation of greater economic growth.

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) announced that the unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in the quarter ended in July. The lowest level in the historical series is in December 2013, when it reached 6.3%.

“Unemployment is almost reaching the low point of 2013 and 2014. The number of employed people has risen again. And what is most relevant to people’s lives is that real income has started to rise, although slowly, there is a lag”said Campos Neto.

Campos Neto defended a “soft landing” for inflation, which is to take the rate to a lower level “at the lowest cost to society”. According to him, the disinflation process is ongoing and a contractionary monetary policy is still needed.

“Brazil brought inflation in this period [para] 8.7 percentage points down with a cost of 0.3 [de crescimento]. If you compare it with the emerging world, inflation fell 1.9 pp, but at a much higher cost of growth [de 5,5 p.p.].And the average for advanced players fell by 4 pp with a growth cost of 2.5 pp”

UNDERSTAND THE INVITATION

He was invited by the Finance and Taxation Committee of the Chamber of Deputies to explain incorrect accounting information published by the monetary authority in January this year. Here’s the complete of Campos Neto’s presentation (4 MB).

The BC said, on January 4, that there was a net inflow of US$9.574 billion in the country’s foreign exchange flow in 2022. After 22 days, on January 26, the head of the BC Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, said that it was necessary to make an adjustment to the data that included the last quarter of 2021 and the entire year of 2022. After that, the net inflow of resources became an outflow of US$3.233 billion.

In practice, the error was US$12.807 billion, or R$63.8 billion if the dollar is R$4.98. Government allies insinuated that the BC had made the disclosure on purpose because the news would be positive for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who appointed Campos Neto as president of the monetary authority.

Despite the invitation requested by the deputy Lindbergh Faria (PT-RJ), the president of the BC has already gone to Congress to explain. Campos Neto stated, in April 2023, that a code was not included in the statistics compilation routine, which caused the massive error.

“A change was made at the Central Bank and we created some new codes. And there was a code, 34021, which, due to an error, was not included in the statistics compilation routine. He was left out for a while. This error has been recovered, it has been adjusted”he said, 5 months ago.

The congressman is a staunch critic of Campos Neto. He has already asked the CMN (National Monetary Council) to request his resignation. He launched a campaign together with the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), for the exchange of Campos Neto.