Days and hours of waiting at home Juventus , with the Juventus club waiting to find out what the courtroom verdict will be. Not a small detail, which could return decisive points in the race for Europe that counts, slightly uphill after the two consecutive stops in the championship. The team of Merry however, it remains in the fight on all fronts, cups included, to get to the best of the summer and therefore prepare for the scheduled revolution.

In fact, it is no secret that the management has decided to change the black and white squad in an important way, to give life to a new cycle Juventus that he can dominate Italian football as he did in the past. And that, perhaps, he can also take away some more satisfaction in Europe. Several historical players could say goodbye, to make room for established and prospective youngsters. But at the same time heavy farewells cannot be excluded and, in this sense, attention: in fact, very important news arrives from England <<<