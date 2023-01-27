Market | FT: Investors are pouring money into emerging markets at an almost record pace

An average of $1.1 billion per day has been invested in emerging markets this week, says the International Financial Industry Association.

International ones investors are currently pouring money into emerging market stocks and bonds at an almost record pace, says the financial newspaper The Financial Times.

According to data monitored by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), developing stock and debt markets have attracted net new money this week of 1.1 billion dollars, or about one billion euros per day.

According to the FT, the flow of foreign investments has already exceeded the biggest peaks of the previous two decades, except for the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, when the waiver of coronavirus restrictions increased foreign investments.

Developing according to FT, the attractiveness of the market has increased especially due to the easing of the global inflation rate and the lifting of China’s coronavirus restrictions.

Slowing inflation is expected to mean that central banks in many developed markets such as the United States will soon stop raising their key interest rates, which would be a relief for emerging markets.

China, which has abandoned its strict corona policy, has accounted for as much as 800 million dollars in investments monitored by the IIF, i.e. around 735 million euros per day. According to it, other emerging markets will also benefit from China’s decision to relax its corona restrictions.

According to FT, investments in developing markets are also driven by investors’ expectations of strong growth this year. The US bank JP Morgan expects gross domestic products to grow in emerging markets this year by 1.4 percentage points more than in developed markets.

Stocks prices have risen significantly in developing markets during the beginning of the year. The MSCI Emerging Markets index, which follows the stock development of emerging markets, has risen by almost 25 percent from the bottom it reached last October.

An increase of more than twenty percent from the recent bottom reading is typically considered a sign of a bull market.

Investment services firm Fidelity International’s portfolio manager focused on emerging market debt Paul Greer however, tells the FT that the biggest rise may already be behind us, and for example the rise in the Chinese market in the first half of the year has already been priced into the market.

“We may have already seen the lion’s share of the upside in this round,” Greer tells the FT.