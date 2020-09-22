D.he market share is still small, but the growth rates are remarkable, and above all: fully electric vehicles and those with plug-in hybrids have grown even in the deepest Corona crisis. This is driven by the considerable tax advantages in Germany, while the long delivery times hold back.

Customers sometimes wait more than a year

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The most obvious examples are Mercedes-Benz and Mini. The Swabians had to temporarily stop accepting orders for their A 250 E model with plug-in hybrid because they could no longer cope with the onslaught. And the British in the service of BMW have the customers of their electric Cooper wait around a year, even though the Mini has warmed up technology from the BMW i3 with a modest range. But the charm of the Mini apparently pulls. With almost all other manufacturers, it looks only slightly better. Those who can deliver are fine. The German headquarters of Renault, for example, has taken precautions and secured a large part of the production in view of the open funding pots in this country.

In August, the Renault Zoe again took over the market leadership that it had in the meantime given over to the electric VW Golf. The head-to-head race should now be decided, VW will no longer accept orders and will only process existing orders from the Dresden plant until the end of the year.

After that, the ID 3, which was developed as an electric car from the start, is to grow into the role of the mass electric vehicle, followed by the somewhat larger ID 4 with little delay. Nobody among the German manufacturers relies more on the electric car than Volkswagen, the Wolfsburg-based company for research and development 33 billion euros planned. Daimler takes 15 billion euros in hand, BMW 8 billion. It goes without saying that this is a dynamic process; the amounts can change.

Sales figures have recently skyrocketed

The absolute sales figures are of course still low. 77,181 new electric cars were registered between January and August, plus 85,754 with plug-in hybrids and 202 cars with fuel cell drives. But the momentum seems to be increasing. Enormous growth rates were recorded in August. Battery electric vehicles increased by 221 percent to 16,076 units, plug-in hybrids by 448 percent to 17,095 units. If you add both vehicle types together, they have a market share of around 9 percent.

If the trend continues like this, it would be a leap, because last year the market share was around 3 percent. Germany would thus work its way up to the top group of electric car countries, led by Norway, Iceland, the Netherlands and Sweden. Germany would come in 5th place, admittedly at the price of high government subsidies. Nobody can predict what will happen when they melt. And whether pure electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids will prevail is also open.

The future belongs to hybrid vehicles

At the moment it looks as if Daimler and BMW are relying heavily on hybrid technology, and Volkswagen wants to become the world market leader for electric mobility in two years at the latest. Jürgen Pieper, analyst at Bankhaus Metzler, concludes: “The twenties will be the battery and hybrid era. Battery recycling will develop. And: Jeopardizing jobs will be the biggest problem in the next few years. ”Every thing always has two sides.