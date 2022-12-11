Sector exported the highest value in the last 12 years; represents 54.74% more than the volume of 2021

After the drop in exports during the pandemic, the cachaça producing sector was already showing recovery in 2021, but now has bigger reasons to celebrate. The sector registers, in 2022, a record in the value exported. There were US$ 18.47 million exported, the highest value in the last 12 years and 54.74% greater than exports in 2021. Comex Statthe federal government’s foreign trade data system, and compiled by the Ibrac (Brazilian Cachaça Institute), brings data from January to November.

The numbers stand out mainly because they are from a period immediately after the worst years of the covid-19 pandemic and, even so, bring figures higher than the period before the global health emergency. In 2019, for example, an export value of US$ 14.6 million was registered. The 2022 numbers exceed those of 2019 by approximately $4 million. There was also growth in export volume. There were 8.6 million liters exported, an increase of 30.38%.

For Carlos Lima, executive director of Ibrac, the good news is the result of the sum of some factors, such as the return of economic activities after the retraction caused by covid-19. “I think this is due to a moment of post-pandemic recovery. Although we had growth in 2021, the effective return of bars and restaurants brought optimism in the market”I told Brazil Agency🇧🇷 Lima also attributed the resumption of events as a factor influencing these numbers.

Currently, cachaça is exported to 72 countries. In terms of export value, the main ones are the United States, Germany, Portugal, Italy, France and Paraguay. This year even brought a significant increase in the participation of some of these countries, which until then were not among the main markets. Portugal more than doubled the values ​​of cachaça imported from Brazil and Italy had an increase of 180% in the figures.

Lima understands that actions to promote cachaça as an export product also contributed. Ibrac performs with Apex-Brasil (Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments) a cachaça export promotion project. It consists of actions to publicize cachaça and protect the name of the drink as a brand.

Micro and small companies have even been inserted in the international market in the context of this program. Ibrac’s intention is to increase the export base and maintain good numbers in the coming years. “Ibrac has been investing over the last few years in cachaça image actions and promotion of cachaça opportunities. Companies have been investing in the international market for some years now, and now the country is taking advantage of it”said Carlos Lima.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷