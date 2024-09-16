If the forecast is correct, the Central Bank will raise interest rates for the first time in 2 years; the first meeting after Galípolo was nominated for the presidency should mark the beginning of a new cycle of increases

Most of the market already expects that the Central Bank raise the Selic rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). Of the 12 agents consulted by Poder36010 are betting on an increase in the basic interest rate. It would be the first increase since August 2022 – in more than 2 years.

The monetary authority had already indicated a possible increase in the minutes of the meeting Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) in July. The document said that the body “will not hesitate” to raise interest rates if necessary. Despite this, there was no commitment to indicating what the future scenario would be.

Read the projections of financial market agents below:

The Central Bank stated at the time that it would raise rates if inflation got out of control. More expensive credit slows down consumption and production. As a result, prices tend not to rise as quickly.

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) fell 0.02% in August, meaning there was a drop in prices. Despite this, some factors are in Copom’s sights:

exchange – the real faces a more intense devaluation against the dollar in 2024. It has been above R$5 since March 28 – which puts pressure on inflation due to the variation in the price of imports;

heated economy – the release of employment indicators and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth came in above expectations. Despite signifying strength in the economy, the data also tends to strengthen the price index;

fiscal policy – The Central Bank has already said it is keeping an eye on how the government manages public accounts. Few measures have been presented to permanently cut spending, but there are several attempts to increase revenue.

“The monetary authority should renew in the statement the promise of vigilance and the firm commitment to convergence of inflation to the target, with the members of the committee unanimously opting to signal the resumption of the interest rate hike cycle from September onwards”says a report from the Itau about the prospects for the next meeting of the board. Here is the full (PDF – 351 kB).

The Selic is the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy. It directly influences the rates that will be charged on loans, financing and investments. In the financial market, it impacts the return on investments. It is currently at 10.50% per year.

GALIPOLO PRESIDENT

The Copom meeting in September will be the first with the official nomination of Gabriel Galípolo to head the Central Bank. He is currently the authority’s director of Monetary Policy.

Galípolo raised his tone regarding the conduct of interest rates after the July meeting. He reinforced the position in the minutes and said that he would increase interest rates if necessary. The statements were made even before he was nominated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the vacancy to be vacated by Roberto Campos Neto.

“We are willing to live with a more restrictive rate for longer, however, I was left with the feeling that this phrase […] was read as taking the possibility of discharge off the table. And that is not the reality of the Copom’s diagnosis. Discharge is on the table and we want to see how this will unfold.”, declared the director on August 12th.

Gabriel Galípolo has participated in 9 Copom meetings since taking office in July 2023. He voted with Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto in 8.

The only Copom meeting that disagreed with Campos Neto was in May 2024 – when all of Lula’s government appointees voted for a 0.50 percentage point cut in the Selic rate. The most senior members opted for a smaller reduction of 0.25 percentage points.

THE crack provoked a negative reaction among economic agents. At the following meeting, in June, all directors voted to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50% per year.

LULA’S CRITICISM

President Lula actively positioned himself against interest rate hikes during his third term as president. However, he moderated his statements specifically in relation to Galípolo – after his nomination.

“If one day Galípolo comes to me and says ‘we have to raise interest rates’, great. He has the profile of a very competent person and is a Brazilian who likes Brazil”he said on August 30.

The PT member says that the command of the Central Bank cannot be controlled by one “representative of the financial system”. According to him, the Director of Monetary Policy does not have this representation.

Lula criticized Roberto Campos Neto again on September 13, 5 days before the Copom meeting. The current head of the monetary authority linked the increase in the minimum wage to an impact on inflation. The president of the Republic did not like it.

“Now the guy from the Central Bank comes along and says that the minimum wage cannot be increased, that this full employment thing could cause inflation”said Lula.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CENTRAL BANK

Galípolo still needs to go through a Senate hearing before becoming president of the Central Bank. Lula now has to nominate three names for the agency: two to replace directors whose term ends on December 31, 2025, and one to fill the vacancy left by Galípolo.

Understand the succession scheme in the infographic below:

MONETARY POLICY

The Selic rate has fallen 3.25 percentage points since the beginning of the rate cut cycle. Recall the BC decisions in the last 8 meetings: