The financial market reduced the estimate of inflation for 2022 for the 3rd consecutive week. Previously predicted at 5.76%, the IPCA (National Index of Consumer Prices) is now estimated at 5.64%.

Estimates for the IPCA are above the inflation targets established by the CMN (National Monetary Council) for 2022, of 3.5% with a maximum tolerance interval of 5%.

The prospects were published in this Monday’s Focus Bulletin (Dec.26, 2022). Here’s the full of the estimates (773 KB).

The report of BC (Central Bank) is published on Mondays and summarizes, since 2000, the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the monetary authority. It is possible to know the institutions that are most successful on here🇧🇷

If the numbers are confirmed, BC president Roberto Campos Neto will have to send a public letter explaining the reason for non-compliance with the inflation target. According to the law that authorized the BC’s autonomy, it is the central duty of the monetary authority to ensure the purchasing power of the population.

Campos Neto already had to give explanations in 2021, when inflation reached 10.06% and the target was 3.75%. The BC president explained that oil and energy pressured the price index. Read here in full.

According to Focus, in 2023 inflation is expected to be 5.23%. It is the 2nd consecutive week that the projection is high. Next year’s target for the price index is 3.25%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points.

In terms of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) estimates for 2022, there was a decrease, from 3.05% to 3.04%. For next year, the projection was stable at 0.79%.

Stability was also recorded in this year’s exchange rate perspectives. The dollar should stay at R$ 5.25 in 2022. As for 2023, the estimate went from 5.26% to 5.27%, in the 2nd consecutive increase.

For economists, the Brazilian interest rate should remain high. They predict that 2023 will have a Selic rate of 12% per year.

In December, the Central Bank maintained the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75%.