05/12/2023 – 21:13

The upward surprise with GDP in the third quarter – 0.1%, against the median of -0.2% in the survey Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system – and the revisions in the historical series consolidated in the market the perception of a growth in economic activity of around 3.0% in 2023.

Scenarios aligned with this expectation, such as Citi (3.1%), Bank of America (3.0%) and Itaú Unibanco (2.9%), were maintained. Houses that were less optimistic promoted revisions – as in the cases of G5 Partners (2.8% to 3%) and Ativa Investimentos (2.5% to 2.9%). Others added an upward bias to their estimates, such as SulAmérica Investimentos (2.8%). Santander Brasil revised its estimate of 2.5%.

“The big highlight of today’s release (Tuesday, 5th) was the surprisingly positive result of Services (0.6%), which make up almost 70% of GDP. High-frequency surveys during the period showed a much less impressive performance”, says the chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sanchez, who also increased the projection for GDP in 2024, from 1.3% to 1.5%.

But he emphasizes that the data does not change the diagnosis of economic slowdown. “The point is that the cooling process has proven to be less abrupt than previously imagined”, explains Sanchez. This perspective, he says, was reinforced by the 2.5% drop in gross fixed capital formation. “The point is that the cooling process has proven to be less abrupt than previously imagined.”

Although he was also surprised by the performance of services GDP, PicPay economist Igor Cadilhac maintained his growth projection of 2.9% for the economy in 2023. He only raised the projection for the sector’s specific GDP at the end of the year, from 2.0% to 2.2%.

The balance of risks for the projection of economic activity in 2023, according to Cadilhac, is well balanced. “On the one hand, demand, we have seen that activity is really slowing down. On the other hand, we see very strong consumption, a result of the heated job market,” he says. For 2024, he predicts a slowdown in economic activity to 1.3%.

Barclays is also among the institutions that maintained projections for GDP in 2023. The British bank sees a 2.8% increase in activity this year. The increase in household consumption in the third quarter (1.1%) – supported by the resilience of the labor market and fiscal expansion – suggests that the slowdown in the economy caused by the lagged effects of monetary policy should continue gradually, assesses the economist for Brazil of Barclays, Roberto Secemski, in a report.

For 2024, the bank projects GDP growth of 1.9%, with some support from the monetary easing process and a new round of public spending – albeit more modest than that made in 2023. Resilient exports should also help the growth of domestic activity, with the effects of Desenrola on the credit market, adds Secemski.