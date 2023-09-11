Projections released by the Focus Bulletin this Monday also increase inflation to 4.93%

Financial market economists signaled optimism with the growth of Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2023 and revised the expectation of an increase from 2.56% to 2.64% compared to last week. The estimate appears in the Focus Bulletin this Monday (September 11, 2023), released by B.C. (Central bank). Here’s the complete (764 KB).

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadhad projected on September 1st a 3% growth for GDP in 2023. For him, the increase of 0.9% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous quarter “positively surprised” the government.

Financial advisors also increase this year’s inflation estimate from 4.92% to 4.93%. The level of inflation expected for this year is outside the range allowed for the target, of 3.25% with tolerance to reach 4.75%. For the following year, the market increased from 3.88% to 3.89%.

Experts maintained the Selic at 11.75%. For 2024, the estimate for the basic interest rate also remained stable, at 9% per year. For 2025, the forecast is 8.5%. The 2026 figure was 8.50%.

Regarding the exchange rate, analysts’ expectations for the dollar exchange rate in 2023 rose to R$5.00 this week. For 2024 and 2025, the forecast is that the dollar will remain at R$5.02 and R$5.10, respectively.

The Focus report is published on Mondays and summarizes since 2000 the statistical estimates of analysts consulted by the BC. It is possible to get to know the institutions here.