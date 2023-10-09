Focus Bulletin released this Monday (Oct 9) also projects an increase in inflation from 3.87% to 3.88% in 2024

The financial market raised its projection for the dollar exchange rate from R$4.95 to R$5 in 2023. The estimate appears in the Focus Bulletin released this Monday (9.Oct.2023) by the Central Bank. Here’s the complete (PDF – 770 kB).

Financial consultants also projected an increase in inflation from 3.87% to 3.88% in 2024. For this year, the estimate remained at 4.86%.

Experts maintained the Selic at 11.75%. For 2024, the base rate estimate was also stable, at 9% per year. For 2025 and 2026, the forecast is 8.5%.

As for GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the projection remains at 2.92%. For 2024 and 2025, the forecast is 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

The Focus report is published on Mondays and summarizes since 2000 the statistical estimates of analysts consulted by the BC. read more here.