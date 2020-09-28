Gasification issues are one of the priorities. Moreover, today there are different fuel options. One of the most popular now is liquefied natural gas.

At the forum “Russian Fuel and Energy Complex in the XXI Century”, which took place in Moscow, special attention was paid to the development of the domestic liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. AiF.ru spoke about the prospects for low-tonnage LNG production Alexey Kryukov, General Director of Gazprom’s Ural subsidiary, Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg…

– Alexey Vyacheslavovich, Gazprom transgaz Yekaterinburg, according to the results of last year, produced a third of all Russian low-tonnage LNG – about 10 thousand tons. What is the secret of success?

– There is no secret. We have been dealing with the topic of low-tonnage LNG production for almost 20 years. Over the years, a great deal of experience has been accumulated both in technological terms and in the field of application and use of LNG. For example, on the basis of our Society, tests of quarry equipment and railway gas turbine locomotives took place. Liquefied methane is actively used when repairing gas pipelines, when we are forced to suspend gas transportation: in order not to leave the consumer without blue fuel, we deliver LNG to the work site, regasify it and supply it to the pipeline. This is our patented technology, which has found application in many Gazprom subsidiaries. A pilot project for alternative gasification of a remote area in the Sverdlovsk Region has been implemented at our developments and with our participation. Hence the result.

Alexey Kryukov at the LNG production facility at GDS-4 in Yekaterinburg. A photo: press service of Gazprom transgaz Yekaterinburg

– With the development of the NGV market in Russia, the market for low-tonnage LNG will certainly grow. New players will appear. In a competitive environment, what are the advantages of your LNG?

– There are many nuances, but there are probably two main advantages. First, a unique technology. It allows you to get products at a lower price than those who make LNG using the traditional method. Most of the cost of production is consumed by the electricity required to generate LNG. The technology used at the gas distribution station No. 4 in Yekaterinburg implies the use of not electrical, but “waste” energy – cold, which is released at the gas distribution station at the time of reduction, reduction of gas pressure. Thanks to this know-how, the price of a kilogram of our LNG can be significantly lower than that of competitors.

Secondly, we have an extremely rational approach to the design of an LNG production complex. And our specialists are working on the project, we do not order it to anyone: everything is done by the engineering and technical center “Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg”.

Based on the information I have, I can say that today the cost of a complex with a capacity of up to 5 tons of LNG per hour on the market will be about 2 billion rubles. Together with R&D, it will turn out much cheaper, twice. I’m talking about the complex that Gazprom transgaz Yekaterinburg, in agreement with Gazprom, will build near Nizhny Tagil. This project is already close to the implementation process.

LNG production complex at GDS-4 in Yekaterinburg. A photo: press service of Gazprom transgaz Yekaterinburg

– And where does such a difference in the cost of projects come from?

– You see, we do not design using standard technology. We have a suit, as they say, exactly according to the figure. Depending on the input characteristics, you can change the parameters of technological processes and the course of the technological process. If you resort to the services of a licensor, then you need to design as you were told. We ourselves will go deeply into the processes and modify them the way we want, adapting as much as possible to the necessary conditions, for a specific consumer. This is a very important point.

Not understanding who the product is intended for, one has to initially design the complex so that LNG is made with the highest quality. It is more difficult to obtain, it is more sensitive to harmful impurities. Of course, LNG will be of high quality, but this is not always necessary. It’s like with gasoline: some car can drive the 92nd, but somewhere only the 95th is needed. When we know exactly who will consume it and where, we can make LNG for this specific request. For example, produce it at a higher temperature. It will be more tolerant to various impurities, it will have the maximum CO2 solubility. Here we win in capital, and subsequently in operating costs.

This is our main advantage: we own the entire chain – from start to finish, thanks to which we optimize all processes, starting with the design of the complex.

– Optimization is good, but still product quality – also an important competitive position.

– We have been actively working on improving the quality of LNG for the past three years. In particular, our specialists deeply immersed themselves in the processes of sorption and desorption, that is, gas purification. And they are very advanced in theory. Issues related to low-temperature cleaning, membrane technologies, etc. were worked out. This will definitely contribute to both obtaining better products and a higher quality of design of new facilities.

– You mentioned the LNG production complex near Nizhny Tagil. Will these developments be implemented there? Will it strongly differ technically and technologically from the complex that you operate in Yekaterinburg?

– In terms of the set of devices and other equipment – no, in theoretical terms – yes. We have studied 13 natural gas liquefaction schemes. Our goal is to obtain a sufficiently high quality LNG so that there is no accumulation of heavy hydrocarbons. I had to apply a lot of new things there. For example, intermediate separation to remove heavy components from the cycle. It was painstaking scientific work. We managed to put together a certain compromise option that helped to ensure both the quality and the required performance of the complex.

We have a patented technology implemented at GDS No. 4 in Yekaterinburg. And here is actually a new technology that can also apply for a patent.

Tests of Belarusian and Chinese mining dump trucks on LNG were organized at the Nevyansk branch of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg. A photo: press service of Gazprom transgaz Yekaterinburg

– How do you assess the prospects for low-tonnage LNG in our country? How fast will this market grow?

– First of all, this is the automotive fuel of the future. Today, the network of Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo filling stations is growing in Russia. This is a process that will gain momentum. We are also considering our new complex for low-tonnage LNG production in relation to large consumers, to the mining cluster of the Middle Urals. These are the Nizhniy Tagil Metallurgical Plant, where a huge fleet of vehicles is operated, and the mining dump trucks of the Kachkanarsky GOK, etc.

And how intensively this market will develop depends to a large extent on local authorities. If municipalities start converting public transport to gas, this will create the preconditions for growth. I’m sure this will happen. The only question is time.

Low-tonnage LNG can find its niche in such a sector as gasification of territories. As I said, Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg took part in the implementation of a pilot project, the first in Russia, for the alternative gasification of a municipal entity – Staroutkinsky urban district in the Sverdlovsk region. The bottom line is that LNG is delivered by tank trucks to a remote area where it is unprofitable or impossible to pull the gas pipeline. And there the entire infrastructure is being created: a complex for storage and regasification of LNG, an internal network of gas pipelines, boiler houses.

– Do you want to say that part of our country’s territory can be gasified according to this scheme, using low-tonnage LNG?

– Certainly some settlements. This is largely a matter of economic viability. The project in Staroutkinsk has proven its worth. Now the next in turn is another settlement in the Middle Urals – the village. Shalya. We are also participating in this project: the specialists of the Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg Engineering and Technical Center have already completed the design of the LNG storage and regasification complex, and the document is undergoing State Expertise.

In general, I would like to say that such projects should take into account several points. First, a powerful gas distribution station is needed, which will be able to produce a sufficient volume of LNG. As a rule, these are stations supplying gas to large industrial facilities: in our case, GDS No. 4 in Yekaterinburg is powered by the Novosverdlovskaya CHPP – a large power facility, and through GDS No. 1 in Nizhny Tagil, blue fuel goes to a large industrial center where there are such giants as NTMK and Uralvagonzavod.

Nevyanskiy cementnik – testing of mining dump trucks using LNG. A photo: press service of Gazprom transgaz Yekaterinburg

Secondly, you need an understandable and real consumer. These are NGV transport and the corresponding infrastructure – filling stations.

Thirdly, the area itself, in which the project on alternative gasification can be implemented, is a promising municipality from the point of view of economics, located at a considerable distance from the Unified Gas Supply System.

Finally, fourthly, the political will of the authorities is needed. Since such projects are carried out necessarily on the principles of co-financing, where local budgets of different levels are involved.

When all these conditions coincide, then you need to count everything, but this is a purely economic aspect.