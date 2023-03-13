Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed; even with a quick response from US authorities, there are uncertainties about the size of the cases

There are uncertainties in the financial market as to the extent of the bankrupt SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) and the Signature Bank. The two financial institutions closed within a span of 3 days.

On Sunday (12.Mar.2023), US authorities announced measures in an attempt to contain further damage. The most significant concerns the creation of a financing program for financial institutions, setting aside up to US$ 25 billion.

Even with quick responses, apprehension ensues. The SVB bankruptcy represents the biggest failure of a US bank since the 2008 crisis.

SVB is known for funding startups, companies that seek innovative solutions and have high growth potential. Signature is one of the most important banks for the cryptocurrency market.

Former Brazilian Treasury Secretary and founder of Oriz Partnersa company specializing in wealth management, economist Carlos Kawall tells the Power360 that the situation “deserves a thorough investigation”.

Kawall, however, says comparisons with the 2008 crisis are unfounded. “There you had a group of very large institutions that were leveraged in the derivatives market. In this sense, the impacts were systemic and global, with banks in Germany and the UK being affected. It is not a crisis of the same magnitude, but it can have side effects”declared to Power360.

In his view, there was a quick response from the US authorities to the case: “Institutions acted quickly to respond to the market”.

Effects in Brazil

Bernardo Brites, founder of Trace Financecompany that helps startups moving funds in the United States, he said that since Thursday (March 9) his clients had withdrawn US$ 250 million from the SVB. Part of the money returned to Brazil.

“We did it at record speed, doing our best to have a banking channel, sending that money to a safe place”said to Power360.

Before the measures announced by the US government, Brites estimated that up to 90% of deposits at SVB would be refunded. According to him, this would “too many assets” in the bank.

It is still not possible to know How much money Brazilian companies had in the SVB. A expectation for redemptions is positive, according to Brites.

Nubank denied being affected by the closure of SVB. The Brazilian bank released a note on Saturday (11.Mar) to “clear up misinformation that he had investments in the American financial institution.

At least $42 billion were drawn by Silicon Valley Bank customers since Thursday (March 9), after the statement in which it signaled a fragile fiscal situation.

Extraordinary reunion

The Fed promotes an extraordinary meeting for this Monday (13.mar), at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time), in Washington DC, behind closed doors. The convening of the council took place after the bankruptcy of SVB, on Friday (10.mar).

According to a statement, the meeting will serve to determine and review the advance and discount rates to be charged by banks linked to the US monetary authority. Here’s the full (in English, 169 KB).