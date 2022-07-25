The forecast is that in 2022 the IPCA will close at 7.30%; for 2023, economists raised IPCA forecast to 5.30%

The financial market reduced the inflation estimate for 2022 from 7.54% to 7.30%. It is the 4th consecutive drop in the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) projection made by the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin. 4 weeks ago, the index was at 8.27%.

For 2023, analysts have raised their inflation estimate to 5.30%. It is the 16th consecutive increase.

The report was released this Monday (25.Jul.2022). Here’s the intact of the bulletin (790 KB).

The report is published on Mondays and summarizes the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the BC since 2000. It is possible to know the institutions that hit the most here.

Economists raised their forecast for growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year to 1.93%. Last week it was at 1.75%. For next year, the market projected a rise of 0.49%, slightly lower than the estimate 7 days ago: 0.50%.

Market analysts also did not change the expected percentages for the basic interest rate, the Selic. Interest should be 13.75% per year in 2022. For 2023, the projection is 10.75%.

The exchange rate projection rose from R$5.13 to R$5.20. It’s the same amount for next year.