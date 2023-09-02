Ancelotti subscribes to the rhombus. Kroos, as conductor. Something not very new if it weren’t for the fact that he will be flanked, initially, by Valverde and Camavinga, who will provide the legs, dynamism and deployment that the German does not have. Bellingham, omnipresent, recovers the figure of the ’10’ as offensive vertex.

Shield the goal. The miracles of ‘Saint Thibaut’ are not enough. This has been confirmed by the diagnosis last year and the preseason, with eight goals conceded and a growing feeling of weakness behind. Special mention deserves Praise, whose cross with injuries (14 KO matches) hampered his continuity, diminishing his performance.

And suddenly, Lunin. His stubbornness in leaving avoids a circumstantial embarrassment, such as Lucas Cañizares, the Castilla goalkeeper and currently the third in the white team, unsealing the League. Now general guardian, Ancelotti is suspicious of the Ukrainian, so the white team will go to the market. De Gea, Bono and Kepa, on the agenda.

The Benzema crater. Madrid loses the current Ballon d’Or and a club legend. Almost 25 goals and twelve assists per year. Not only does Vinicius’ growing prowess as a finisher need a plus. Rodrygo, and the arsenal of the second row, plus Joselu, will have to increase their scoring quota, and Militao and Alaba, recover that rapport.

Veterans and novices. Kroos and Modric renewed one more year in the sweet transition from midfield, secured with the Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga and even Ceballos. They will see their number of minutes reduced, but not the quality. Ancelotti will have to bring out his left hand in managing the most populated area.