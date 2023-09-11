Turkey is using the advantage of still having the market open to attract free or disgruntled players to the big European teams. In February, with the same “stratagem”, Galatasaray convinced Nicolò Zaniolo, that he had ended up on the fringes of Roma but remained in the Turkish Süper Lig for a handful of months. Now history is repeating itself and, since incoming trading in Istanbul and… surroundings will close on Friday, other “hits” are possible.