After nearly 20 days, the stock market recorded a sharp decline today. The Sensex, which is growing rapidly towards 41 thousand, has come down to the level of 39700. The Nifty has also reached the level of 11660. It dropped by close to 300 points. The Sensex lost 1066 points to close at 39728 and the Nifty lost 290 points to close at 11680.According to ET’s news, Rs 3.3 lakh crore of investors drowned today. The market cap of BSE listed companies has come down to 157.22 lakh crore.The only Asian Paints shares in the Sensex’s 30 closed in the green zone. The biggest losers were Bajaj Financial Services, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank. Their shares declined by 4 per cent and above.

The US was expected to announce another relief package very soon. However, these possibilities have receded, due to which the negative sentiment has gone into the market. Apart from this, the trade tension between the US and China is again under discussion. The US Department of State has put forward a resolution calling for China’s ant group called Alibab to be put on the trade blacklist. Alibab is currently preparing to launch an IPO.



For the past three weeks, there was a steady rise in the stock market. With the exception of 29 September, the Sensex is closing steadily from 25 September. On September 24, the Sensex closed at the level of 36553. On 14 October, it closed at the level of 40794. It has risen by over 4200 points in the last three weeks.