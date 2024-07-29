The BC Board maintained the base interest rate level at the June meeting; the new decision will be made on July 31

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is expected to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50% per year at its next meeting, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 30 and July 31). This is the financial market’s expectation regarding the decision of the committee. BC (Central bank).

O Poder360 consulted 15 financial institutions and consultancies about what should be defined in relation to the basic interest rate on Wednesday (31 July), when Copom issues a statement setting the Selic level. There is unanimity about maintaining it at 10.50% per year.

Here are the institutions that are betting that the Selic rate will remain stable:

The general assessment is that new cuts will only be made from March 2025 onwards. The exception is Banrisul, which expects an additional reduction of 0.25 percentage points in 2024.

On June 19, the monetary authority interrupted the cycle of cuts to the basic interest rate – which began in August 2023. The decision was unanimous.

The BC directors acted in a technical manner, resisting the president’s pressure Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and its allies. The Chief Executive and PT members criticize the agency and ask for deeper cuts in the base interest rate.

The Focus Bulletin, a market report from the Central Bank, also indicates that the Selic rate will end 2024 at 10.50%. For 2025, the expectation is that it will reach 9.50%.

ABOUT COPOM

The Monetary Policy Committee has 9 members: 8 directors and the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto.

Each of them votes to set the basic interest rate. Meetings are held every 45 days. Due to the composition, there is no chance of a tie.

The meetings last 2 days – they are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. From the current board, Lula indicated 4 names:

Gabriel Galípolo (Monetary Policy) – took office on July 12, 2023;

Ailton Aquino (Supervision) – took office on July 12, 2023;

Rodrigo Teixeira (Administration) – took office on January 1, 2024;

Paulo Picchetti (International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management) – took office on January 1, 2024.

Here is the current composition of the Copom board:

The board issues a statement on the 2nd day of the meeting (Wednesday). The minutes, in turn, are usually published on the Tuesday following the meeting.

The Selic rate is the main instrument for controlling the country’s official inflation. The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) measures the country’s official rate.

