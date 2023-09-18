Negotiation of 9-year bonds expects an IPCA of 5.71%, but the target is 3%, with tolerance of up to 4.5%

Brazil’s implicit inflation rose again in the 2nd half of 2023. Trading of bonds with a maturity date of 9 years has an expectation for the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) of 5.71%, above the ceiling of the continuous target from Brazil.

Implicit inflation is measured by the difference in the market prices of securities with fixed interest rates and those with remuneration set above inflation. O Power360 considered data from Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities) short, medium and long term.

Brazil’s inflation target will be 3% from 2024, with an upper limit set at 4.5%. It will remain at this level until at least 2026. The implicit IPCA expectations are these for 3 selected periods:

1 year term : 4.36%;

: 4.36%; 5 year term : 5.38%;

: 5.38%; Term of 9 years: 5.71%.

In the 3 periods analyzed, implicit inflation rose in the 2nd semester. The year had started at a higher level, fell and rose again. Read what has changed since June 30:

1 year term : +0.68 percentage points;

: +0.68 percentage points; 5 year term : +0.32 percentage points;

: +0.32 percentage points; Term of 9 years: +0.39 percentage points.

POWER360 ANALYSIS

Inflation expectations are unmoored. If they were stable at a high level, above the inflation target, it would be bad. The fact that they are on the rise is an aggravating factor. This could be an argument for the Copom to remain cautious in its monetary policy decisions. There will be outcry from the government and its supporters. But many people will also see justification in avoiding the risks of uncontrolled inflation, as there is in Argentina.

The government could help if it managed to hold back public spending. The tendency is that the minister’s promise Fernando Haddad (Treasury) to eliminate the deficit in 2024 is not met.