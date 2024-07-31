Although it was announced that he was very close to signing for Barcelona, Nico Williams could finally decide to stay for another season at his club, Bilbao. It is a decision that irritates Barça.
The market and its countless twists and turns. In case you are not yet familiar, here is another illustration. For several weeks, there have been rumours that Barcelona are very close to signing Nico Williams, winner of Euro 2024 with Spain. But on Tuesday, according to La Vanguardia, the matter cooled down considerably.
The European champions could give in to the siren calls from within Bilbao and make the heartfelt decision to stay for another season at his parents’ club, alongside his brothers and friends at the club, not to mention the strong statements from president Jon Uriarte. According to the Spanish media, the player now has doubts. And the prospect of a season in the Europa League, which could culminate in a final at their San Mamés stadium, could play in Bilbao’s favour.
Currently on holiday, his coach Ernesto Valverde is expecting him back at the start of the new campaign. His doubts are likely to lead to the decision to postpone his move to Barcelona for another year. A prospect that has been put under pressure by Barça’s sporting director, Deco, who, according to La Vanguardia, has put him under enormous pressure, telling him that “the Barça train only passes once and that, next year, his train could have already passed.”
It is not a good sign for Barça, who could see the bill rise to 100 million euros if Nico Williams were to extend his stay in Bilbao.
Meanwhile, there is optimism regarding Dani Olmo’s record. A blessing in disguise, but it may not be enough to keep Catalan fans happy.
