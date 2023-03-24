Market | Bank stocks are falling sharply in Europe – Deutsche Bank plunged more than 13 percent

Bank shares will fall again very sharply on Friday.

On Friday, the index was especially weighed down by the sharp fall in the shares of the German banking giant Deutsche Bank. The share was down about 13.5 percent at 2 p.m.

Nordea, on the other hand, was down about 9.9 percent after half past two in the afternoon. However, Nordea’s share is also significantly weighed down by the dividend that was released from the company on Friday.

The news is updated.