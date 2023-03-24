Friday, March 24, 2023
Market | Bank stocks are falling sharply in Europe – Deutsche Bank plunged more than 13 percent

March 24, 2023
in World Europe
Market | Bank stocks are falling sharply in Europe – Deutsche Bank plunged more than 13 percent

Bank stocks will drop sharply again on Friday. A little before two in the afternoon, the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which broadly follows European banks, was down more than five percent.

On Friday, the index was especially weighed down by the sharp fall in the shares of the German banking giant Deutsche Bank. The share was down about 13.5 percent at 2 p.m.

Nordea, on the other hand, was down about 9.9 percent after half past two in the afternoon. However, Nordea’s share is also significantly weighed down by the dividend that was released from the company on Friday.

The news is updated.

