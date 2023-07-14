Giorgio is in the United States, his brother Claudio has returned to Juventus after his experience at Pisa as sporting director of the Next Gen, but at Chiellini’s house it’s transfer time not only for them: Silvia, sister on her father’s side like Giulio, changes sweater. She will play next season in Ferrara, with the colors of Spal, in the Women’s Serie C.

Born in 1997, therefore 13 years younger than Giorgio, defender role as per the house specialty, Silvia Chiellini was already in Serie C last year, with the Chieti shirt. In 2021-22 you played instead in Crotone, after the brief return to Livorno which followed the four-year period in Spain, where in parallel with your physiotherapy studies you played for Cap de Murcia and then for Espinardo.