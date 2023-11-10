Market analysis | Ysäri came back – This is how Microsoft rose from the back left to become the hottest technology company.

Microsoft faltered in the 21st century and lost its dominance. Now it can once again be the world’s most interesting technology giant, writes HS Vision editor Joakim Westrén-Doll.

The software giant Microsoft’s market value rose to an all-time high this week, over 2,500 billion euros.

The company’s July–September result beat expectations – largely thanks to cloud services. The stock was particularly boosted by visions of future cooperation with Open AI.