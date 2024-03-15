Market analysis | YIT's pattern leaves a sour taste for small investors.

Small investors are left with a sour taste from YIT's pattern. The company obtained money from major owners to repair the balance sheet, on which a dividend had just been paid, writes HS Vision editor Jaakko Närhi.

Sometimes even a Finnish investor wishes that the dividend would not be distributed.

This could happen, for example, last fall, when the construction company YIT, which was in a difficult situation, distributed the second half of the dividend for the fiscal year 2022 in October, a total of approximately 19 million euros.

According to some, it should not have been done. For example, a professor of finance at Aalto University Peter Nyberg estimated at the time For Kauppalehtithat YIT would have had a good reason to call an extraordinary general meeting and cancel the payment of the second dividend installment.

“The worst thing is if the company decides in the near future to issue shares or take out more loans to repair the balance sheet. So let's get money inside the company to make up for the amount that was just paid out,” Nyberg told Kauppalehti at the time.

March 12th in 2024. YIT talks about a financing arrangement with which it “strengthens its balance sheet and improves its liquidity“.

In addition to the restructuring of the company's previous loans, it reported a 33.5 million euro directed share issue and a 36 million euro convertible bond loan, both from the company's previous major investors.

The construction company's solution must be understood. It needed financing in a difficult market situation and got it from its largest shareholders.

The company also has a 100 million euro bond due at the end of March, for which it has said it will use the sale of its assets and “capital release measures” revenues received.

YIT was probably reasonably successful in acquiring the necessary financial leeway. Investors also seemed to think so, as the company's share price rose four percent on Tuesday.

Still the figure leaves a slightly sour taste in the small investor's mouth.

In addition to Finnish pension companies, at least YIT's largest owner, of Alexander Ehrnrooth the investment company Tercero Invest AB, the investment company of the Herlinien family Security Trading oy, Ahlström Invest BV and the Toivainen Conficap oy known from the family business Onvest.

YIT received a convertible bond with an eight percent coupon rate from the employment pension insurance companies Varma, Ilmarinen and Elo.

In principle, investors should be treated equally. According to the law, the company can resort to a directed share issue if there is a compelling financial reason for doing so.

In YIT's press release, the directed issue is justified by, among other things, improving the balance sheet and liquidity position and obtaining financing on such terms and schedule that “according to the company's board of directors' assessment, would otherwise not be available to the company“.

It would be it's too blunt to claim that the dividends paid last fall drove YIT to issue shares. However, it should be clear that the funds distributed to the shareholders would have had other reasonable uses in retrospect.

A small investor can also justifiably ask whether the financial situation that required the company to act really came so suddenly that a share issue open to all company owners was impossible.

Especially when the CEO Heikki Vuorenmaa convince In Kauppalehtithat the company was “in no way” in a bind with the recent financing arrangement.

Outside it now seems easy that YIT, which is lying on a low stock market price, was quietly giving new shares to its biggest owners at the expense of diluting the shares of other owners.

After all, YIT's private placement was at the market price, in contrast to, for example, Citycon's private placement in February, in which the investors who were able to participate received a nice discount on their shares.

From another point of view, you can of course think that the company's major owners saved YIT to protect their investments. In any case, this choice was not offered to small investors.