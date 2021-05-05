Market analysis When new technology is at hand, pioneers fool around with it without asking permission. Tesla works in the same way with “completely self-propelled” cars, even though they have been linked to many fatal crashes.

In the U.S., Tesla owners can already download a “completely self-driving” version of the car’s driving assistance, when in reality Teslo doesn’t have one.

5.5. 11:00

1996 was a good year. I got a Pentium desktop at the time. I couldn’t use the machine for just about anything, we just played a rally game with my friend and drew naughty pictures with Paint.

Two years later, my friend and I realized the true potential of the Internet as we surfed the school’s computer class for adult entertainment sites. Yes, 1998 was also a good year.