Market analysis Vulture investor Christer Gardell talks about where Nordea still needs to improve.

Christer Gardell, who has turned himself into a major owner of Nordea, is now showing the company the location of the cabinet.

With vulture investors has a cruel reputation as forward whipping companies forward and kicking leaders out of place. However, because of their cruel reputation, they are listened to.

This also seems to have happened in Nordea, which is a major owner Christer Gardell known as the vulture investor – or more leniently called an activist investor who engages in an active dialogue with management to increase the value of their holdings.