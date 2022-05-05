Market analysis The water bubble could pop. Nyhtökaura disappeared from store shelves, and the trendiest plant product companies have collapsed on the stock market.

Six years ago, oatmeal packaging disappeared from store shelves due to huge demand. The same thing happened this spring, but for a completely different reason. Many vegetable-based companies on the stock market have collapsed.

Oats processed moss called nyhtöaura became a phenomenon in 2016. For example, Helsingin Sanomat said at the time that “Torn out of hand”.

“It’s quite an enthusiasm. Sometimes it feels like a new oatmeal is Finland’s own Pokémon, which is hunted quite hot, ” said Maija Itkonen, CEO of Gold & Green Foods.

A few months after that Paulig bought the one behind the oatmeal Gold & Green Foodsin.

Even then, oatmeal has been difficult to find on store shelves. But unlike in 2016, the main reason has not been excessive demand, but continuing problems in production. There has been listeria, the production process had to be redesigned, and you know what.

At the same time, competition has intensified. One of the more special sources of vegetable protein has appeared in stores.

Nyhtökaura found a new home this spring when Valio acquired Gold & Green Foods’ brands, patents and development functions from Paulig. In practice, Valio wants to build a sexy brand world under Gold & Green alongside the dreamy Valio brand.

Valio acquired Gold & Green Foods’ products in the transaction, but did not worry about the current oat factory built during Paulig’s ownership. Valio is building a completely new production line and estimates that production will start sometime in the autumn. Before that, sold no wait.

Oatmeal Company the figures from recent years are gloomy to read. So gloomy that it’s appropriate to ask which one paid in the deal, Valio to get the company or Paulig to get rid of it. Paulig and Valio have not stated the purchase price.

Gold & Green Foods Oy made a total loss of more than EUR 47 million during the previous four years. Worst of all, the company has shrunk. Gold and Green Foods’ sales last year were less than four million euros, down from five years ago.

You don’t have to be a financial professional to understand that declining sales and tens of millions in losses are an unsustainable combination.

The oatmeal and its production problems may be an isolated case, as many companies manufacturing plant-based products have been able to grow excellently in recent years. However, it seems that a trendy plant-based product is very difficult to make profitably.

Few examples.

The oatmeal and marketing phenomenon Oatly was listed on Wall Street last summer, accompanied by a big stir. For a while, investors thought Oatly was a food technology company worth more than fifteen billion euros.

In less than a year, and Oatly seems to have grown rapidly, but is otherwise a fairly traditional food manufacturer. Expenses have risen and growth has slowed. At today’s exchange rate, Oatly’s market capitalization is only two billion euros.

Plant-based Beyond Meat, which makes Puri steaks, has also left a bitter taste in the mouths of investors. Both the company’s net sales and profitability decreased in October – December from a year ago. The goods were thus sold at a sale price, but sales nevertheless decreased.

Beyond Meat’s share price has fallen four-fifths from its three-year high. And yet the stock looks expensive. If the company does not get growth again, there is still a lot of room for maneuver in the price.

Almost all of the best-known vegetable protein companies have relied on brand strength and large-scale marketing campaigns. At Beyond Meat and Oatly, for example, sales and marketing costs are up to ten times higher than traditional food companies.

Do vegetable protein companies have to compromise on their marketing efforts to bring costs to a sustainable level? And then what happens to growth?

On these grounds, trendy food brands are better suited for a plate or coffee mug than an investor’s portfolio.