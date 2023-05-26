Market analysis | The situation of the Finnish real estate market: everyone is in trouble.

The real estate market is waiting to see if a gambler will falter under his debt burden. Write-downs and forced sales could lead to chain reactions between different companies, writes HS Vision editor Alex af Heurlin.

Finland nature is now at its best. Tuomi is blooming, birds are chirping and the herons are fluffing up.

On the other hand, the boom period in the Finnish real estate market is over. The atmosphere is stagnant and oppressive, like in August before the thunder.

Everyone in the industry can see with their own eyes that the system is not healthy. The housing market has stopped, new apartments are standing empty, nobody wants to start new projects. Write-downs are avoided until the very end.

The companies in the industry explain the situation in the best possible way. The market has pent-up demandthey believe that glimpses of light can already be seen at the end of the year.

Let’s see more specifically.

YIT, Finland’s largest developer, is in dire financial condition once and for all. More than 200 million euros were drained from the treasury in January–March. The company had 747 unsold apartments at the end of March, and more are constantly being completed. of YIT under construction this year there are about 900 apartments unsold in the sites.

In this situation, someone might think that the prices asked from buyers are unrealistically high. However, sales price reductions are the last resort. Apparently, the builders are afraid that the discount sale would anchor the apartment prices low and force write-downs.

As a solution, developers pay the buyer of a new apartment a couple of years’ consideration and offer and other miscellaneous trade factors. Anything, as long as no price cuts.

“ The overall picture can be even more stark.

YIT’s situation must be stopped, because a couple of years ago it was generally considered the best large construction company.

During the boom period, YIT sold apartments to real estate investors. There is no need to expect salvation from them. Private investors have withdrawn from the market. The giants Sato and Kojamo have stopped new projects and will certainly not buy apartments at YIT’s current list prices.

Lessor Kojamo declares the value of its real estate at 8.2 billion euros.

The values ​​of Kojamo’s apartments have been calculated very optimistically. Kojamo’s current occupancy rate is clearly lower than the reading used in the valuation of its properties.

The yield requirement for Kojamo properties is just as fantastic. Finland’s most commonly used reference interest rate, the 12-month Euribor, is currently 3.9 percent. The yield requirement for Kojamo apartments in the capital region is 3.56 percent.

When a real estate investor’s return requirement is lower than Euribor, something doesn’t match.

Screenshot of Kojamo’s January–March results. The table shows how changes in, for example, the yield requirement and occupancy rate affect the value of Kojamo’s real estate.

Another large landlord, Sato, is in an almost identical situation. Its yield requirements were made during good weather and the occupancy rate used in calculating the values ​​of the apartments is higher than the current occupancy rate.

If the values ​​of the properties in Sato and Kojamo fall by numbers corresponding to the current situation, it means a total of billions of write-downs.

Sato and Kojamo will survive some kind of write-downs, but it is also about their biggest owners.

Kojamo’s biggest owner is the Swedish real estate investor Heimstaden.

Heimstaden became Kojamo’s largest owner at the peak of the boom in 2021, when Kojamo’s share price hovered at 20 euros. Now Kojamo’s share price is less than ten euros. Heimstaden has made calculations and sees no need for a write-down.

Screenshot of Heimstaden’s January–March result. The company sees no need to write down the value of its Kojamo holdings.

Sato’s largest owner is the Swedish real estate giant Balder, which also suffers when interest rates rise.

Balder and Heimstaden are in debt to the limit. The companies have billions of euros in debt to be paid this year and next year. Raising new debt is expensive. If they have to make significant write-downs, the situation becomes even more difficult.

The above-described chain from YIT to Sato and Kojamo and from them to Swedish real estate investors is just one glimpse into Pohjola’s real estate market. The overall picture can be even more stark. In Sweden, there are even weaker real estate investors than Heimstaden and Balder, who own each other crosswise.

So the market is really mature.