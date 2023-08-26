Market analysis | The real AI threat can be found in Taiwan.

The world is increasingly dependent on Taiwan for artificial intelligence, writes HS Vision editor Niclas Storås.

Jay Wright Forrester was an information technology researcher when he ended up doing a research project for the conglomerate General Electric in the early 1960s.

Forrester found that supply chains follow a wave movement. When demand for a product is high, merchants fill their stocks, and soon there is an oversupply of the product. The phenomenon is known as Forrester.

Later, Forrester’s insight has been extended and applied to very complex systems. The largest of them is the Earth. In 1972, the Club of Rome published a report called The Limits to Growth, which warned that the Earth’s resources are not enough for a growing humanity. Coincidentally, the report was published just as the world oil crisis was about to break out.

Before the oil crisis, people lived carefree, as if there was an endless supply of oil. Until suddenly, even in small Finland, we were in a situation where road speed limits were lowered to 80 kilometers per hour and exact upper limits were set for indoor temperatures. There was also the possibility of ending Monday’s television broadcasts.

If in the 1970s, oil was the glue that held the world together and in development, now microchips made of silicon wafers are in a similar position. CEO of ASML, which has a Dutch background and develops microchip manufacturing machines Peter Wennink has compared the oil crisis of the 1970s to the microchip shortage that occurred in the corona pandemic.

And Wennink is by no means wrong. Few business leaders had been able to think before the corona pandemic that entire car factories could be closed for even months in different parts of the world due to the absence of a few tens of euro parts. Instead of a quieter speed, many cars did not drive at all for long periods of time. After all, the television broadcasts continued.

“ Artificial intelligence is now being pushed almost everywhere, even where it is not necessarily useful.

Situation is still different in many ways from 50 years ago. Especially because there was oil in the soil in different parts of the world. The manufacturing of microchips, on the other hand, relies on know-how that cannot be found anywhere else as much as in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s TSMC has been honing production technology for decades that no one else in the world can imitate. For tiny Taiwan, whose independence China does not accept, the strategy has been brilliant. The island has made itself so necessary that China cannot take over Taiwan without disrupting the entire world economy.

The United States and Europe woke up to a semiconductor shortage a couple of years ago, and that’s why new factories have been built at a rapid pace.

It would be it could very well happen that after the microchip shortage during the pandemic, the need for semiconductors would be completely overestimated. Forrester’s law doesn’t seem to have been fully realized, even if Taiwan’s chip giant TSMC hasn’t made as great a result as last year. The biggest reason for the poor result is that consumer electronics have sold poorly. The collapse of cryptocurrencies last fall has again reduced the demand for graphics chips.

Many semiconductor companies are still doing better than ever. Artificial intelligence applications and machine learning models require unimaginable amounts of computing power. The stock of Nvidia, which manufactures graphics chips, has risen by around 250 percent since the beginning of the year.

For now it may seem that the hunger of graphics chips is insatiable in the artificial intelligence drug. But as Forrester teaches, strong demand can be followed by oversupply. Artificial intelligence is now being pushed almost everywhere, even where it is not necessarily useful.

Oversupply is a small threat alongside the larger horror scenario. As companies shift their operations to artificial intelligence, they become dependent on a few giant companies, the most central of which is TSMC. If Taiwan’s geopolitical threats were to materialize, then the blackout of television broadcasts might seem small.

Correction 26.8. 21:11: Forrester didn't do a project for General Motors, but for General Electric.