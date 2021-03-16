Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Market analysis The market value of Nightingale, which is listed on the stock exchange, is ultimately a matter of faith.

by admin
March 16, 2021
in World
0

HS Visio|Market analysis

If an analyst who has been familiar with Nightingale for weeks is unable to determine this more accurately, what means private investors have to evaluate the company, writes Alex V Heurlin, editor of HS Vision.

For subscribers

Alex af Heurlin HS

15:16

Placement is sometimes like jumping into the unknown.

Health technology company Nightingale Health is currently listed on the First North list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. That, if anything, will require investors to make quite a jump.

Nightingale says it does blood sample analysis and provides related services. The company started operations in 2013 and has so far focused mainly on product development. It has no significant turnover, the result is clearly negative.

