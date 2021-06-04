Market analysis The flight of course rockets on the Helsinki Stock Exchange has been wild. They may already have too much hype.

The price of a total of ten shares has risen by at least 70 percent since the turn of the year, writes Merja Saarinen, editor of HS Vision.

On Wall Street the strongest price increases in the early part of the year have been seen in meme stocks, the most recent of which is the cinema chain AMC’s nearly 3,000 percent jump.

No such high readings have been made on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, but hard price rockets can also be found there. The shares that hit the hardest have risen in Helsinki by more than 100 percent during the first half of the year. This is what Nurminen Logistics and Incap have done, and almost also Solteq, Harvia and Rapala.