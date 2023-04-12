Market analysis | The consulting company EY consulted itself in the knot – The project employed thousands and cost hundreds of millions

The authorities have tried to rein in the unholy union of consultants and auditors, but for some reason the consulting departments of large auditing companies are getting bigger and bigger, writes HS Vision’s Alex af Heurlin.

How how many consultants are needed to consult a consulting house?

It became clear when the consulting and auditing company EY started a big project. The company said last year that it wanted to split in two. Consulting and auditing had to be separated into their own companies.

EY launched Project Everest. The name describes the scale of the project. EY’s turnover is tens of billions of euros annually and it employs 365,000 people. The company has more than 700 offices in more than 150 countries.

The division of a giant company requires all kinds of clarifications: regulation, tax matters and reporting. We also have to build strategies and new organizations and agree on shareholder rewards and much more.

All that requires a lot of excel, powerpoint, meetings and process diagrams drawn on a flipchart. EY therefore started to consult itself.

Audit and consulting fit well together as a business. When a large company considers, for example, the details of international taxation or corporate restructuring, a consultant is often called in. He often comes from a large auditing company: EY, KPMG, PwC or Deloitte.

In theory, the auditor may be tempted to overlook the questionable accounting practices of his client if the client pays the auditing firm hefty consulting fees.

And not just in theory. Numerous accounting scandals have stemmed from the fact that auditing companies have primarily turned into consulting companies. This happened, for example, in the biggest accounting scandal in American history, Enron.

Authorities have tried to curb the unholy union of consultants and auditors, but for some reason the consulting departments of the big auditing companies keep getting bigger and bigger.

And whether it was due to consulting or what, the big audit firms continue to get caught up in various scandals.

A few takeaways from the EC news stream recently:

US authorities gave EY was fined 100 million dollars last summer, because the company’s auditors had cheated on the auditors’ exams for years. It was particularly embarrassing for EY that its auditors indulged in fraud, among other things, in tests concerning auditors’ ethical operating methods.

EY was also the auditor of the scandalous German company Wirecard. EC auditors did not notice that, contrary to what Wirecard claimed, the company did not have billions of euros in bank deposits.

The German authority recently fined EY half a million euros for the matter, and EY is not allowed to take on new listed clients in Germany for two years.

In the spring of 2020, the hospital chain NMC, operating in the United Arab Emirates, drifted into a debt arrangement, when it was revealed that the company had a huge amount of debt hidden by accounting gimmicks. However, the EC auditor had not found anything wrong with the company’s accounting. Now NMC is seeking compensation in the billions from the EC.

Authorities are fed up with the big audit firms and may tighten the regulation of the industry even more. It would mean tough times for the consulting departments of auditing companies.

However, EY is so far the only major auditing company that has tried to split itself in two. But just tried.

EY’s Project Everest was like so many consulting projects. The CEO of EY thanked his consultants for their good and thorough work. Then the plan was transferred to the ö folder.

According to media reports, EY leaders could not agree on the details of the split. They disagreed, among other things, about which of the EY employees belonged to the future consulting company and which to the auditing company. It’s really hard to tell consultants and auditors apart.

So the EY remains a single entity, at least for the time being.

But back to that original question. How many consultants were really needed for this exercise?

of the Financial Times by EY’s Project Everest employed more than 2,000 consultants. The bill was also princely, hundreds of millions of euros. FT describes EY’s strategic direction as “unclear”.