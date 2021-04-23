Market analysis The “bubble of everything” is now hanging over the investment market. If it breaks out, the 2008 financial crisis looks like a picnic.

The values ​​of the asset classes have swelled so unnaturally and for so long that investors can no longer care, writes Tuomas Niskakangas, financial journalist at HS Vision.

Updated 12:15

Thence is probably 4-5 years, maybe even more when I first heard those words.

“Everything feels expensive.”

It seems to be a Finnish investment director. Since then, those words have become familiar from many mouths. And everything has become even more expensive.