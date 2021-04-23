Saturday, April 24, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Market analysis The “bubble of everything” is now hanging over the investment market. If it breaks out, the 2008 financial crisis looks like a picnic.

by admin
April 23, 2021
in World
0

HS Visio|Market analysis

The values ​​of the asset classes have swelled so unnaturally and for so long that investors can no longer care, writes Tuomas Niskakangas, financial journalist at HS Vision.

For subscribers

Tuomas Niskakangas HS

11:00 | Updated 12:15

Thence is probably 4-5 years, maybe even more when I first heard those words.

“Everything feels expensive.”

It seems to be a Finnish investment director. Since then, those words have become familiar from many mouths. And everything has become even more expensive.

.
#Market #analysis #bubble #hanging #investment #market #breaks #financial #crisis #picnic

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Interim reports Stora Enso's Bresky explains why a high-performing company closes factories: "Every business has to stand on its own two feet"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.