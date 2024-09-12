Market analysis | Stora Enso’s investors are not monitored by the Räkkucriisi – After the verdict, the situation may be different

Raakku in clean water above the river crossing of the forest machine on Hukkajoki in Suomussalmi on August 23.

Stora Enso’s shares have not been shaken by the raw destruction. A possible criminal conviction may change the situation completely, writes HS Vision editor Anu-Elina Lehti.

River pearl musselmore commonly known as the ruffed grouse, is a highly endangered species. Deliberately killing it costs the author 589 euros per piece.

The sum is large, but Stora Enso’s shareholders have slept peacefully at night, because the euro-denominated consequences of the dispute will not really shake the billion-dollar company.