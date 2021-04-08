Market analysis Microsoft turned its investor story around in a few years. Are Disney, Volkswagen and Walmart doing the same trick now?

HS Visio|Market analysis

Lists of the most valuable companies often tell more about the limited imagination of investors than about the companies themselves.

The United States the list of the most valuable companies is much more eloquent: in order of magnitude Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Tesla. So the market thinks a few technology companies will decide what happens in the future, and others just have to adapt.

