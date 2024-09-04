Market analysis | Is Nancy Pelosi the world’s best investor?

Nancy Pelosi at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024.

Nancy Pelosi has had a successful career at the top of American politics. His actions in the stock and option markets are also second to none, writes HS Vision editor Alex af Heurlin.

Who is the world’s best investor?

At least that can be set as a reference Warren Buffett, George Soros, by Stanley Druckenmiller or by Jim Simons on the shoulders.

And for many others. There seems to be no final truth in these.

One surprising candidate for the world’s best investor is the former speaker of the US House of Representatives and current congressman, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi84.