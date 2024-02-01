Market analysis | In Finland, a grocery store is a gold mine for its owners

The lack of competition has turned Finnish grocery stores into gold mines. It is difficult to find a grocery store as profitable as Kesko in the world.

To the same at a time when consumers are suffering from the high cost of food, grocery stores are pouring gold in Finland.

Selling food is an exceptionally profitable business in Finland, a real money-making machine, at least for big players.

It is difficult to find similar profitability of Ruokakaupa anywhere else in the world.

He proved it again on Tuesday Kesko, which announced its results.